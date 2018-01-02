Tennessee man accused of grabbing officer's gun, assault

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Police in Tennessee say a man faces an aggravated assault charge after he allegedly grabbed the gun of a sheriff's deputy who was serving an outstanding misdemeanor arrest warrant.

The Kingsport Times-News reports 37-year-old Jason Arthur Lane was arrested last week at his Hawkins County home.

Hawkins County Sheriff's Deputy Michael Godsey says in his report that Lane initially resisted arrest, fought with the deputy and allegedly grabbed Godsey's service weapon. Godsey says he held the bottom of his holster to keep Lane from removing the gun. Lane also refused several commands to let go of the weapon.

Godsey eventually removed Lane's hand from the gun, and another officer helped get Lane to a police cruiser.

Lane was charged with felony aggravated assault and resisting arrest. He's being held in the Hawkins County Jail.

Information from: Kingsport Times-News, http://www.timesnews.net

