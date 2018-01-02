Woman injured in fiery East Nashville crash

The wreck happened on Sky View Drive in East Nashville. (WSMV)

A woman was injured in a crash in East Nashville early Tuesday morning.

The vehicle slammed into a tree at the intersection of Skyview Drive and Shady Lane and later burst into flames.

Firefighters responded and were able to quickly put out the blaze.

Police said the driver was able to escape the vehicle before the fire started. She is being treated for minor injuries.

It's unclear if drugs or alcohol were involved in the wreck.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.