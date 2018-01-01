Annual Polar Plunge raises money for YMCA

The annual Polar Plunge raises money for the YMCA. (WSMV)

Hundreds of people braved the cold to take a dip in Percy Priest Lake.

While most of us would rather stay indoors where it’s warm and forget about dangerous wind chills, others like to test the limits of what their bodies can take.

The annual Polar Plunge into Percy Priest Lake with wind chills in the single digits benefits the YMCA.

“It’s a great cause. You walk in there, you come out, it’s a whole new day. You’re revived,” said one participant.

All proceeds from the Polar Plunge benefit a scholarship fund that offers financial assistance to summer campers.

Before the plunge there was a cookout, free hot chocolate and a costume contest.

