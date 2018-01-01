Memorial planned for Davidson Co. deputy who died after crash

A deputy for the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office has died from injuries he sustained in a car crash.

A spokesman for the DCSO told News 4 that Officer Joseph Gilmore was involved in a wreck on the way home Monday after visiting family over the holidays in Illinois.

Sheriff Daron Hall tweeted about Gilmore, saying "he was a fantastic officer and fantastic person." Gilmore had worked with the DCSO for 11 months in booking at the Hill Detention Center and planned to join Metro Police in July.

"By the response at the hospital and what's happened in the last 12 hours or so, he was incredibly popular. What's interesting to me is that he was popular with all ranks," Hall said. "The people he worked for thought he was fantastic. Those were their exact words. So, he made an impression on the people he worked for, and he clearly had made an impression with the people he worked with."

The 26-year-old deputy was driving on Interstate 24 in Robertson County when he crashed. Hall said Gilmore may have fallen asleep behind the wheel.

"What we know is that he was coming back from being with his family for the holidays and had spoken with an officer here for what we believe was a few minutes, and he made mention of being very tired," Hall said.

DCSO deputies will escort Gilmore back to Illinois for his funeral. His coworkers will have the chance to say goodbye at his funeral or during a memorial service planned for later this week.

"When you're quote 'locked up' and you're with people who are incarcerated and you're also with fellow officers, the issues that you face everyday, the work that you put in everyday, bonds you in a way that I don't know that I can fully describe," Hall said.

Sad to inform that we lost Officer Gilmore this morning....his injuries were too significant to overcome.....by all accounts he was a fantastic officer and fantastic person...I ask that you pray for his family and colleagues....our hearts are heavy...RIP Officer Gilmore. pic.twitter.com/ZKSOhhEPBf — Daron Hall (@DaronHall7) January 2, 2018

