Davidson County deputy dies from injuries after crash

A deputy for the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office has died from injuries he sustained in a car crash.

A spokesman for the DCSO told News 4 that Officer Joseph Gilmore was involved in a wreck on the way home from visiting family over the holidays in Illinois.

Sheriff Daron Hall tweeted about Gilmore, saying "he was a fantastic officer and fantastic person."

Sad to inform that we lost Officer Gilmore this morning....his injuries were too significant to overcome.....by all accounts he was a fantastic officer and fantastic person...I ask that you pray for his family and colleagues....our hearts are heavy...RIP Officer Gilmore. pic.twitter.com/ZKSOhhEPBf — Daron Hall (@DaronHall7) January 2, 2018

