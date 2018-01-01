Davidson County deputy dies from injuries after crash - WSMV News 4

Davidson County deputy dies from injuries after crash

Posted: Updated:
Officer Joseph Gilmore (Source: Davidson County Sheriff's Office) Officer Joseph Gilmore (Source: Davidson County Sheriff's Office)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

A deputy for the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office has died from injuries he sustained in a car crash.

A spokesman for the DCSO told News 4 that Officer Joseph Gilmore was involved in a wreck on the way home from visiting family over the holidays in Illinois.

Sheriff Daron Hall tweeted about Gilmore, saying "he was a fantastic officer and fantastic person."

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.