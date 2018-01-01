2018 to be memorable in Middle Tennessee

Repairs on I-440 are expected to begin in 2018. (WSMV)

The year 2018 promises to bring some big events to Middle Tennessee.

None may be bigger than what could happen in the world of politics.

This year the state will elect a new governor and there will likely be a tough-fought battle for the U.S. Senate seat Bob Corker is leaving.

Experts said the senate and governor’s races could go down as the most expensive in state history.

Something else that may happen in 2018 is learning the fate of two other men accused of kidnapping, raping and murdering Holly Bobo.

Dylan Adams, the brother of Zachary Adams, who was found guilty in the first trial, will likely go to trial this spring and the fate of the state’s key witness in Zachary Adams’ trial, Jason Autry, could be determined.

Big changes are coming on the sports horizon to Nashville.

A Major League Soccer team will be coming to Nashville. Expect an announcement in early 2018 on whether the team will begin to play in 2019 or 2020.

Will taxpayers be on the hook for more than the proposed amount for the $225 million dollar stadium at the Fairgrounds Nashville and will the fairground and racetrack survive in unison with the new stadium?

With the continued rise of the “It City,” Nashville will see more and more traffic.

In 2017, Nashville Mayor Megan Barry proposed a more than $5 billion traffic plan. Will her dream of light rail become a reality?

A direct flight from Nashville International to London will launch in 2018.

Many commuters are looking forward to the plans to redo much of Interstate 440.

In downtown Nashville, one of the most famous city attractions will see new faces in the new year.

The Country Music Hall of Fame will be adding exhibits featuring Little Big Town, Ralph Stanley, The Judds and Emmylou Harris.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.