School systems close for remainder of week

Several school systems have closed for the remainder of the week.

Maury County Schools will be closed beginning on Wednesday because of a flu outbreak in the county. Tuesday was a scheduled staff development day with students not in school.

SCHOOL CLOSINGS AND DELAYS

Lincoln County Schools announced it would be closed for the week beginning on Wednesday because of the cold temperatures and sickness.

Director of Schools Chris Marczak said the system’s consulting physician said there is a severe Influenza Type A issue in Maury County and the area is in a high risk area according to the Center of Disease Control.

“We share the physician’s concern regarding spreading of flu and students returning to school on Wednesday,” the school district posted on its Facebook page.

Schools will be closed Wednesday, Thursday and Friday to prevent spreading the flu.

Teachers who are healthy will continue with professional development day on Tuesday, but teachers will not report the remainder of the week.

Students and teachers will return to class on Monday, Jan. 8.

