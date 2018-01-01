Nashville man killed in Madison crash, toddler injured - WSMV News 4

Nashville man killed in Madison crash, toddler injured

Posted: Updated:
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

A 31-year-old man was killed Sunday night in a one-car crash in Madison.

Metro Police said Marcus Tribble, 31, was killed in the wreck at 6:45 p.m. Sunday on East Campbell Road.

Tribble was driving a 2009 Pontiac G6 in the 600 block of East Campbell when he left the roadway and struck a culvert. Tribble was taken to Skyline Medical Center where he died. He was not wearing a seatbelt, according to police.

Tribble’s 3-year-old daughter, who was in a rear car seat, sustained non-life threatening injuries. She was transported to Vanderbilt University Children’s Hospital.

Police do not know why Tribble left the roadway.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Nashville man killed in Madison crash, toddler injuredMore>>

  • Special

    Davidson County news

    Click to read more headlines from Davidson County.More >>
    Click to read more headlines from Davidson County.More >>
Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.