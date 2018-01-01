Nashville man killed in Madison crash, toddler injured

A 31-year-old man was killed Sunday night in a one-car crash in Madison.

Metro Police said Marcus Tribble, 31, was killed in the wreck at 6:45 p.m. Sunday on East Campbell Road.

Tribble was driving a 2009 Pontiac G6 in the 600 block of East Campbell when he left the roadway and struck a culvert. Tribble was taken to Skyline Medical Center where he died. He was not wearing a seatbelt, according to police.

Tribble’s 3-year-old daughter, who was in a rear car seat, sustained non-life threatening injuries. She was transported to Vanderbilt University Children’s Hospital.

Police do not know why Tribble left the roadway.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.