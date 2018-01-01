Williamson County grocery store closing after two major upsets

A market in Grassland will be closing, leaving the community with no full-service grocery store. (WSMV)

Miss Daisy is known for her mouth-watering dinners and desserts. Perhaps most famous is her pimento cheese.

"Oh, it's delicious," said Miss Daisy, who owns Miss Daisy's Kitchen inside the Grassland Foodland grocery store.

She's just part of the charm at Foodland, where the manager, Toney Collier, is almost always on duty.

He seems to know every customer by name.

Much to their chagrin, the store will be closing by the end of the month.

"We're really going to miss him," said longtime customer Beverly Holley.

Foodland is the only Williamson County grocery store outside of an incorporated city.

They prepared to sell wine like the rest of their competitors only to learn they'd be the only store in the county that couldn't.

"At that point our growth stopped and slowly started to erode," said Collier.

Then in August, the freezers broke.

Foodland lost $45,000 worth of product, which doesn't compare to what they lost in sales, and that, Collier said, was the icing on the cake.

"We've just not been able to generate enough sales to continue to operate in business," said Collier.

Collier delivered the news to his 25 employees on Dec. 26.

"I just didn't have the heart to tell people right before Christmas that we were going to have to close," said Collier.

Still, Collier and his staff remain optimistic.

They're looking ahead to a new year, new beginnings, and to those watching, they're issuing this new challenge.

"If you truly want local businesses to survive and thrive, locally owned businesses, you've got to shop with them," said Collier.

Miss Daisy will remain open for business. She will either remain in the same building or move a few storefronts down in the same shopping center.

Grassland will begin liquidating on Tuesday, Jan. 2. All products will be 25 percent off.

