Nashville's first baby of 2018 born at Vanderbilt

Iris Guirola was born at 12 a.m. on Jan. 1, the first baby born in Nashville in 2018. (Photo: Stephanie Zachariason/Vanderbilt University Medical Center)

As the world rang in the new year, a family in Nashville celebrated having the first baby born in the city in 2018.

Iris Guirola was born just at midnight at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. She weighed 6 pounds, 7 ounces and was 19-3/4 inches long.

“I didn’t know it was 2018. I thought she was born before the New Year, but then someone told me it was the New Year, and I was so excited,” said 19-year-old Graciela Guirola. “I am going to tell her she was famous because so many people were talking about her being the first baby on New Year’s Day.”

Honduras native Guirola, who has lived in Nashville for two years, named her daughter after her mother, Iris. Guirola also has a 3-year-old daughter, Gracie.

The first baby born at Saint Thomas Midtown came into the world at 12:15 a.m.

Amelia Omohundro was the first baby born at Saint Thomas Rutherford. She weighed 8 pounds and was born at 12:43 a.m.

