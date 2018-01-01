Sheriff's office provides over 200 free sober rides on New Year's Eve

Volunteers with the Davidson County Sheriff's Office provided 240 free sober rides on New Year's Eve this year.

This is the 35th year the sheriff's office has offered sober rides. Last year, volunteers took nearly 400 people to their destinations.

The sheriff's office offered pick-up locations on Lower Broadway and also near the Bicentennial Mall festivities.

"I am extremely proud of these volunteers who gave of their time and gave up their holiday to make sure the streets of Nashville were safe," said Nashville-Davidson County Sheriff Daron Hall. "Music City is now a New Year’s Eve destination for people all across the world. We want to always do our part to make sure visitors and residents alike celebrate responsibly by choosing a sober ride."

The sheriff's office will offer the program again on St. Patrick's Day.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.