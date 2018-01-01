1 critically injured in crash on I-24 in Robertson County

One person is in critical condition after a wreck on Interstate 24 on Monday morning.

The crash happened in the eastbound lanes near the exit for Maxey Road just before 6:30 a.m.

When paramedics first arrived at the scene, they believed the victim was dead. After checking his pulse, they realized he was alive but had a very faint pulse.

The victim was taken to Skyline Medical Center. His name has not been released by officials.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.