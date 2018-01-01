1 critically injured in crash on I-24 in Robertson County - WSMV News 4

1 critically injured in crash on I-24 in Robertson County

Posted: Updated:
The crash happened on I-24 East near Maxey Road. (WSMV) The crash happened on I-24 East near Maxey Road. (WSMV)
CEDAR HILL, TN (WSMV) -

One person is in critical condition after a wreck on Interstate 24 on Monday morning.

The crash happened in the eastbound lanes near the exit for Maxey Road just before 6:30 a.m. 

When paramedics first arrived at the scene, they believed the victim was dead. After checking his pulse, they realized he was alive but had a very faint pulse.

The victim was taken to Skyline Medical Center. His name has not been released by officials.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • 1 critically injured in crash on I-24 in Robertson CountyMore>>

  • Special

    Robertson County news

    Click to read more headlines from Robertson County.More >>
    Click to read more headlines from Robertson County.More >>
Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.