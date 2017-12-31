JOE DUBIN: Titans head to playoffs for 1st time since 2008

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) gets past Jacksonville Jaguars defenders Myles Jack (44) and Dawuane Smoot (94) as Henry scores a touchdown on a 66-yard pass play in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, in Nashvil

For the first time since 2008, the Tennessee Titans are headed to the playoffs. They will play the Chiefs in Kansas City next Saturday, Jan. 6 at 3:30 p.m.

The two-tone blue knocked off Jacksonville 15-10 to secure their spot in the postseason and the No. 5 seed. It seemed like they were going to the No.6 seed for awhile until Baltimore lost in the last minute to Cincinnati.

That loss for the Ravens eliminated them and moved the Titans up to No.5, and the Buffalo Bills moved into the No. 6 spot, where they will take on Jacksonville.

The Titans are 4-1 in their last five visits to K.C., including 2016's freeze-biter where they won 19-17 on a last second Ryan Succop field goal.

The Titans had the fourth longest playoff drought going into this season, but not anymore.

The last time the Titans were in the playoffs was in the 2008 season when they lost on Jan. 10, 2009 to the Baltimore Ravens, 13-10.