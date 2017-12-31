Man barricaded inside Mt. Juliet apartment surrenders

It happened in the 1400 block of Westwood Boulevard. (Source: Mt. Juliet Police Department)

A man peacefully turned himself in to police after he barricaded himself inside a Mt. Juliet apartment on Sunday.

It started around 4 p.m. at the Lifestyle Communities apartments on Westwood Boulevard.

Police were trying to serve an arrest warrant for Preston Perry, 27. He was accused of violating the conditions of his release on an assault charge.

When officers made contact with him through the apartment window, he reportedly refused to come to the door and went deeper into the apartment where police could not see him.

Adjacent apartments were evacuated as a precaution, and Special Response and Crisis Negotiations Teams were called to the scene but were not needed.

Perry eventually came out an hour later and was taken to the Wilson County Jail.