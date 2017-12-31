Thousands brave frigid temps to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Nashville

People started showing up at Bicentennial Mall at 4 p.m. on New Year's Eve. (WSMV)

Music City was the place to be as thousands came together to celebrate the New Year on Sunday.

By the time the clock struck midnight, the temperature was only around 14 degrees. But the frigid cold did not put a freeze on the celebrations.

“Back in Canada it's -25, so this is nothing for us,” explained Cathy Davidson, who made her first visit to Nashville from Canada.

Nashville was voted the best destination for New Year’s Eve by USA Today, and Davidson can see why.

“It's just the atmosphere. Just everybody is so friendly. It's just wonderful,” she said.

Others tried to stay warm as best they could. Albaro Pineda crowded under one of the heating lamps.

“It is very cold. My beer is actually freezing right now. It's starting to be a slushy,” said Pineda. “It’s not really making much of a difference. Maybe 10 degrees warmer under there."

Even so, an estimated 100,000 New Year’s Eve revelers made their way to Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park for the Jack Daniel’s Music City Midnight: New Year’s Eve celebration.

The highlight of the night was the dropping of the 15-foot-tall, red music note from a 145-foot structure, followed by fireworks. This year's attendees had an opportunity to see it twice.

At 6 p.m. Sunday, there was a countdown for London’s New Year’s Eve. This was done to celebrate a nonstop service between Nashville and London on British Airways that starts in May.

The music note later dropped again at midnight, and Keith Urban performed shortly after.

Other performers who took the stage at Bicentennial Mall included Maren Morris, Cheap Trick, Carly Pearce, Jonny P, Larkin Poe, and the Fisk Jubilee Singers.

This was the ninth year for the event.