Larger VA clinic to open near Fort Campbell

Around 1:40 a.m., metro police responded to multiple calls for a shooting at the Lebanon Knights Hookah Bar on Charlotte Pike in West Nashville. When officers arrived to the scene, guests were hiding in the back of the bar.More >>
Around 1:40 a.m., metro police responded to multiple calls for a shooting at the Lebanon Knights Hookah Bar on Charlotte Pike in West Nashville. When officers arrived to the scene, guests were hiding in the back of the bar.More >>
Thousands of people will flock to Music City on Sunday evening to ring in the year. By the time the clock strikes midnight, the temperature is expected to be only 14 degrees.More >>
Thousands of people will flock to Music City on Sunday evening to ring in the year. By the time the clock strikes midnight, the temperature is expected to be only 14 degrees.More >>
According to authorities, the car was traveling northbound in a white Chevrolet Malibu around 6 a.m. when a passing car opened fire.More >>
According to authorities, the car was traveling northbound in a white Chevrolet Malibu around 6 a.m. when a passing car opened fire.More >>
It started around 5 p.m. in the 1400 block of Westwood Boulevard.More >>
It started around 5 p.m. in the 1400 block of Westwood Boulevard.More >>
The shooting happened at Falcon View Apartments on East Palestine Avenue in Madison.More >>
The shooting happened at Falcon View Apartments on East Palestine Avenue in Madison.More >>
Marcus Mariota threw a touchdown and used his legs to help the Tennessee Titans end an eight-season playoff drought by beating the Jacksonville Jaguars 15-10 Sunday to clinch an AFC wild-card berth.More >>
Marcus Mariota threw a touchdown and used his legs to help the Tennessee Titans end an eight-season playoff drought by beating the Jacksonville Jaguars 15-10 Sunday to clinch an AFC wild-card berth.More >>
A larger medical clinic for veterans is opening in Tennessee this month.More >>
A larger medical clinic for veterans is opening in Tennessee in January.More >>
Juuse Saros made 29 saves for his second shutout this season, P.K. Subban scored his ninth goal and the Nashville Predators beat the Minnesota Wild 3-0 on Saturday night.More >>
Juuse Saros made 29 saves for his second shutout this season, P.K. Subban scored his ninth goal and the Nashville Predators beat the Minnesota Wild 3-0 on Saturday night.More >>
As we say goodbye to 2017, we will say hello to some new laws. All across the country, hundreds of laws will go into effect January 1, 2018. Here are some of the laws impacting Tennessee.More >>
As we say goodbye to 2017, we will say hello to some new laws. All across the country, hundreds of laws will go into effect January 1, 2018. Here are some of the laws impacting Tennessee.More >>
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has joined the Pickett County Sheriff’s Department and District Attorney General’s investigators in the investigation of the murder of a Pall Mall man.More >>
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has joined the Pickett County Sheriff’s Department and District Attorney General’s investigators in the investigation of the murder of a Pall Mall man.More >>