New Tennessee state laws for 2018

Around 1:40 a.m., metro police responded to multiple calls for a shooting at the Lebanon Knights Hookah Bar on Charlotte Pike in West Nashville. When officers arrived to the scene, guests were hiding in the back of the bar.More >>
Thousands of people will flock to Music City on Sunday evening to ring in the year. By the time the clock strikes midnight, the temperature is expected to be only 14 degrees.More >>
According to authorities, the car was traveling northbound in a white Chevrolet Malibu around 6 a.m. when a passing car opened fire.More >>
Marcus Mariota threw a touchdown and used his legs to help the Tennessee Titans end an eight-season playoff drought by beating the Jacksonville Jaguars 15-10 Sunday to clinch an AFC wild-card berth.More >>
A larger medical clinic for veterans is opening in Tennessee this month.More >>
Juuse Saros made 29 saves for his second shutout this season, P.K. Subban scored his ninth goal and the Nashville Predators beat the Minnesota Wild 3-0 on Saturday night.More >>
As we say goodbye to 2017, we will say hello to some new laws. All across the country, hundreds of laws will go into effect January 1, 2018. Here are some of the laws impacting Tennessee.More >>
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has joined the Pickett County Sheriff’s Department and District Attorney General’s investigators in the investigation of the murder of a Pall Mall man.More >>
As we say goodbye to 2017, we will say hello to some new laws. All across the country, hundreds of laws will go into effect January 1, 2018. Here are some of the laws impacting Tennessee.More >>
Thousands of people will flock to Music City on Sunday evening to ring in the year. By the time the clock strikes midnight, the temperature is expected to be only 14 degrees.More >>
According to authorities, the car was traveling northbound in a white Chevrolet Malibu around 6 a.m. when a passing car opened fire.More >>
A couple in Japan have been arrested after their emaciated adult daughter was found dead in a windowless room where she had apparently been locked for at least 15 years.More >>
To help you out, we've created a purchase calendar to help you plan your shopping for the year.More >>
The Opryland USA theme park closed 20 years ago this Sunday. For those who grew up in Nashville, it was as much a part of their DNA as anything else. But those new to town might never know it existed.More >>
From the famous to the infamous, from pioneers in music and media to controversial characters. Take a look at the people who've died this year.More >>
Western Gas is recalling 45.7 million gallons of propane after discovering it may not contain sufficient levels of odorant to help alert consumers to a gas leak.More >>
