New Tennessee state laws for 2018

As we say goodbye to 2017, we will say hello to some new laws. All across the country, hundreds of laws will go into effect January 1, 2018. Here are some of the laws impacting Tennessee:

A new free speech law allows students at institutions of higher education to speak about, write about and discuss any topic so long as they do not violate the First Amendment. The bill also forbids these institutions from disinviting speakers on the basis that their presence may be met with criticism or controversy

Drivers are not permitted to talk on the phone in an active school zone. Hand-free devices are permitted. Violating the new law results in a Class C misdemeanor and up to a $50 fine.

Barbers can now make home visits to customers who are not ill. Previously, only sick customers could have barbers visit their homes. In order to make a home visit, the barber must have a residential barber certificate.

School bus drivers must now be 25 years old or older (Current drivers younger than 25 will be grandfathered in) and they must complete a training program before they are allowed to transport students.

Headlights must be white or amber. No other colored lights will be permitted, unless on an emergency vehicle, school bus, mail carrier, or law enforcement vehicle.

The firing range requirement to obtain a handgun carry permit no longer applies to active duty military or veterans who have experience in the military police, special operations, or special forces.

More new legislation can be found on the Tennessee General Assembly's website here.

