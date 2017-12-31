TBI joins Pickett County homicide investigation

Juuse Saros made 29 saves for his second shutout this season, P.K. Subban scored his ninth goal and the Nashville Predators beat the Minnesota Wild 3-0 on Saturday night.More >>
Juuse Saros made 29 saves for his second shutout this season, P.K. Subban scored his ninth goal and the Nashville Predators beat the Minnesota Wild 3-0 on Saturday night.More >>
As we say goodbye to 2017, we will say hello to some new laws. All across the country, hundreds of laws will go into effect January 1, 2018. Here are some of the laws impacting Tennessee.More >>
As we say goodbye to 2017, we will say hello to some new laws. All across the country, hundreds of laws will go into effect January 1, 2018. Here are some of the laws impacting Tennessee.More >>
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has joined the Pickett County Sheriff’s Department and District Attorney General’s investigators in the investigation of the murder of a Pall Mall man.More >>
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has joined the Pickett County Sheriff’s Department and District Attorney General’s investigators in the investigation of the murder of a Pall Mall man.More >>
Just before 3:30 a.m. Sunday, police responded to an armed robbery call on East Palestine Avenue in Madison. When they arrived, the door to the apartment was already open, and several people were inside. Police confirmed that there was one female shooting victim at the scene. She was pronounced deceased on scene.More >>
Just before 3:30 a.m. Sunday, police responded to an armed robbery call on East Palestine Avenue in Madison. When they arrived, the door to the apartment was already open, and several people were inside. Police confirmed that there was one female shooting victim at the scene. She was pronounced deceased on scene.More >>
I-65 North near Trinity Lane was down to one lane Sunday morning while police were investigating a shooting incident that occurred just after 6:00. Police confirmed that two victims suffered gunshot wounds and were transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center.More >>
I-65 North near Trinity Lane was down to one lane Sunday morning while police were investigating a shooting incident that occurred just after 6:00. Police confirmed that two victims suffered gunshot wounds and were transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center.More >>
Columbia Police are seeking the public's help in locating Timothy Wayne Brown, also known as T.I. Brown is wanted for three aggravated assault charges stemming from an incident that occurred December 29 at a bowling alley on Mooresville Pike.More >>
Columbia Police are seeking the public's help in locating Timothy Wayne Brown, also known as T.I. Brown is wanted for three aggravated assault charges stemming from an incident that occurred December 29 at a bowling alley on Mooresville Pike.More >>
Police were called to a home in the 2900 block of Brantley Drive shortly before 7:30 p.m. Saturday.More >>
Police were called to a home in the 2900 block of Brantley Drive shortly before 7:30 p.m. Saturday.More >>
More than 300 Nashville Electric Service customers in Bellevue are without power.More >>
More than 300 Nashville Electric Service customers in Bellevue are without power.More >>
During last year's New Year's holiday weekend, five people were killed in five crashes on Tennessee roads. Alcohol was involved in two of the traffic deaths.More >>
During last year's New Year's holiday weekend, five people were killed in five crashes on Tennessee roads. Alcohol was involved in two of the traffic deaths.More >>
Nashville Predators left wing Filip Forsberg has been placed on injured reserve with an upper-body injury the team announced Saturday before their home game against the Minnesota Wild.More >>
Nashville left wing Filip Forsberg was placed on injured reserve with an upper-body injury Saturday before the Predators' game against Minnesota, ending his regular-season and postseason consecutive games streak at 325.More >>
Tori and Justin Engelhardt’s worst fears became a reality when they discovered vandals had broken into their bee farm and killed half a million bees.More >>
Tori and Justin Engelhardt’s worst fears became a reality when they discovered vandals had broken into their bee farm and killed half a million bees.More >>
A couple in Japan have been arrested after their emaciated adult daughter was found dead in a windowless room where she had apparently been locked for at least 15 years.More >>
A couple in Japan have been arrested after their emaciated adult daughter was found dead in a windowless room where she had apparently been locked for at least 15 years.More >>
The Opryland USA theme park closed 20 years ago this Sunday. For those who grew up in Nashville, it was as much a part of their DNA as anything else. But those new to town might never know it existed.More >>
The Opryland USA theme park closed 20 years ago this Sunday. For those who grew up in Nashville, it was as much a part of their DNA as anything else. But those new to town might never know it existed.More >>
Apple has released their list of the most popular songs and albums downloaded from the iTunes store. How many of these songs or albums do you own?More >>
Apple has released their list of the most popular songs and albums downloaded from the iTunes store. How many of these songs or albums do you own?More >>
Western Gas is recalling 45.7 million gallons of propane after discovering it may not contain sufficient levels of odorant to help alert consumers to a gas leak.More >>
Western Gas is recalling 45.7 million gallons of propane after discovering it may not contain sufficient levels of odorant to help alert consumers to a gas leak.More >>
I-65 North near Trinity Lane was down to one lane Sunday morning while police were investigating a shooting incident that occurred just after 6:00. Police confirmed that two victims suffered gunshot wounds and were transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center.More >>
I-65 North near Trinity Lane was down to one lane Sunday morning while police were investigating a shooting incident that occurred just after 6:00. Police confirmed that two victims suffered gunshot wounds and were transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center.More >>
From the famous to the infamous, from pioneers in music and media to controversial characters. Take a look at the people who've died this year.More >>
From the famous to the infamous, from pioneers in music and media to controversial characters. Take a look at the people who've died this year.More >>
73. That’s the number of people who were stung by Stingrays on Friday in Huntington Beach, California, a record for the area.More >>
73. That’s the number of people who were stung by Stingrays on Friday in Huntington Beach, California, a record for the area.More >>
Just before 3:30 a.m. Sunday, police responded to an armed robbery call on East Palestine Avenue in Madison. When they arrived, the door to the apartment was already open, and several people were inside. Police confirmed that there was one female shooting victim at the scene. She was pronounced deceased on scene.More >>
Just before 3:30 a.m. Sunday, police responded to an armed robbery call on East Palestine Avenue in Madison. When they arrived, the door to the apartment was already open, and several people were inside. Police confirmed that there was one female shooting victim at the scene. She was pronounced deceased on scene.More >>
During last year's New Year's holiday weekend, five people were killed in five crashes on Tennessee roads. Alcohol was involved in two of the traffic deaths.More >>
During last year's New Year's holiday weekend, five people were killed in five crashes on Tennessee roads. Alcohol was involved in two of the traffic deaths.More >>