TBI joins Pickett County homicide investigation

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has joined the Pickett County Sheriff’s Department and District Attorney General’s investigators in the investigation of the murder of a Pall Mall man.

A family member found William Rich, 63, was found dead in his Chanute Road home Saturday afternoon.

TBI said an autopsy would be performed to establish the cause of death. The investigation is ongoing.

