Columbia PD search for suspect in bowling alley assault

Columbia Police are seeking the public's help in locating Timothy Wayne Brown, also known as T.I.

Brown is wanted for three aggravated assault charges stemming from an incident that occurred December 29 at a bowling alley on Mooresville Pike.

Police say Brown may have a firearm. Brown is a black male around 6'3" and has black hair with brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Brown's whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Criminal Investigations Division of Columbia Police Department at 931-560-1670.

