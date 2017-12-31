1 dead, 1 injured after I-65 shooting incident - WSMV News 4

1 dead, 1 injured after I-65 shooting incident

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

I-65 North near Trinity Lane was down to one lane Sunday morning while police were investigating a shooting incident that occurred just after 6:00 a.m.

Police confirmed that two victims suffered gunshot wounds and were transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center. The passenger in the vehicle died in the hospital. The driver is in serious condition, but police said the injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

It is unclear where exactly the shooting occurred; police do not know if the shooting happened on the interstate. They did note, however, that the car had several bullet holes in it.

Police do not have any suspect information at this time, but an investigation is ongoing.

