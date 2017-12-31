1 dead, 1 injured in shooting on I-65

Metro police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened on Interstate 65 on Sunday morning.

According to authorities, 20-year-old David Marsh was traveling northbound in a white Chevrolet Malibu around 6 a.m. when a passing car opened fire.

Marsh was hit by the gunfire but was able to pull over on Trinity Lane. His passenger, 23-year-old Antonio Wilkins, was also shot.

They called for help and were both taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where Marsh died.

Wilkins was treated and released and is now behind bars for two misdemeanor probation violation warrants related to a 2015 drug possession conviction.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward. An electronic tip can also be sent by texting the word “CASH” along with the message to 274637 (CRIMES) or online at www.nashvillecrimestoppers.com.

