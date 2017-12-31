12-year-old girl charged with criminal homicide

Metro Police announced that 12-year-old girl has been charged with criminal homicide for the murder of 16-year-old Bentrice Wilson on Sunday.

The shooting happened at Falcon View Apartments on East Palestine Avenue in Madison. Just before 3:30 a.m., police responded to a shooting call. When they arrived, the door to the apartment was already open, and several people were inside. Police confirmed that Wilson was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The suspect's grandmother is the apartment tenant. Police say a group of juvenile girls snuck out of the apartment in the middle of the night, went to a nearby parking lot, and began to search for unlocked cars. They stole a semi-automatic pistol from one of the cars.

According to the police, the suspect was handling the gun when they got back to the apartment. The gun discharged, killing Wilson. The suspect was charged at Juvenile Court.

