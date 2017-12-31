12-year-old girl charged with criminal homicide - WSMV News 4

12-year-old girl charged with criminal homicide

Posted: Updated:
(WSMV) (WSMV)
MADISON, TN (WSMV) -

Metro Police announced that 12-year-old girl has been charged with criminal homicide for the murder of 16-year-old Bentrice Wilson on Sunday.

The shooting happened at Falcon View Apartments on East Palestine Avenue in Madison. Just before 3:30 a.m., police responded to a shooting call. When they arrived, the door to the apartment was already open, and several people were inside. Police confirmed that Wilson was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The suspect's grandmother is the apartment tenant. Police say a group of juvenile girls snuck out of the apartment in the middle of the night, went to a nearby parking lot, and began to search for unlocked cars. They stole a semi-automatic pistol from one of the cars.

According to the police, the suspect was handling the gun when they got back to the apartment. The gun discharged, killing Wilson. The suspect was charged at Juvenile Court.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Recent HeadlinesMore>>

  • Saros' 29 saves lead Predators over Wild 3-0

    Saros' 29 saves lead Predators over Wild 3-0

    Nashville Predators goalie Juuse Saros (74) makes a save against Minnesota Wild forward Jason Zucker (16) in the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mike Strasinger)Nashville Predators goalie Juuse Saros (74) makes a save against Minnesota Wild forward Jason Zucker (16) in the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mike Strasinger)

    Juuse Saros made 29 saves for his second shutout this season, P.K. Subban scored his ninth goal and the Nashville Predators beat the Minnesota Wild 3-0 on Saturday night.

    More >>

    Juuse Saros made 29 saves for his second shutout this season, P.K. Subban scored his ninth goal and the Nashville Predators beat the Minnesota Wild 3-0 on Saturday night.

    More >>

  • New Tennessee state laws for 2018

    New Tennessee state laws for 2018

    Sunday, December 31 2017 2:40 PM EST2017-12-31 19:40:25 GMT
    Tennessee State Capitol building (WSMV file photo)Tennessee State Capitol building (WSMV file photo)

    As we say goodbye to 2017, we will say hello to some new laws. All across the country, hundreds of laws will go into effect January 1, 2018. Here are some of the laws impacting Tennessee.

    More >>

    As we say goodbye to 2017, we will say hello to some new laws. All across the country, hundreds of laws will go into effect January 1, 2018. Here are some of the laws impacting Tennessee.

    More >>

  • TBI joins Pickett County homicide investigation

    TBI joins Pickett County homicide investigation

    Sunday, December 31 2017 2:04 PM EST2017-12-31 19:04:08 GMT

    The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has joined the Pickett County Sheriff’s Department and District Attorney General’s investigators in the investigation of the murder of a Pall Mall man.

    More >>

    The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has joined the Pickett County Sheriff’s Department and District Attorney General’s investigators in the investigation of the murder of a Pall Mall man.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.