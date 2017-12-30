Man shot during dispute in Antioch

A man was shot during a dispute in Antioch Saturday night.

Police were called to a home in the 2900 block of Brantley Drive shortly before 7:30 p.m.

When they arrived to the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his leg. His injuries were not life-threatening, according to authorities.

The gunman fled before police arrived.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.