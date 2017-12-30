More than 300 NES customers in Bellevue lose power - WSMV News 4

More than 300 NES customers in Bellevue lose power

Posted: Updated:
none none
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

More than 300 Nashville Electric Service customers in Bellevue are without power.

NES says it may be due to equipment malfunction. 

The company tweeted that they understand the cold weather is dangerous to people and animals, and they're working to quickly solve the problem.

No time estimate was given for the repairs. Click here to view an outage map. 

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.