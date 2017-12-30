More than 300 NES customers in Bellevue lose power

More than 300 Nashville Electric Service customers in Bellevue are without power.

NES says it may be due to equipment malfunction.

The company tweeted that they understand the cold weather is dangerous to people and animals, and they're working to quickly solve the problem.

No time estimate was given for the repairs. Click here to view an outage map.

Crews continue to work to restore power to an area of Bellevue. At this time, we are unable to provide an estimated restoration time but be assured they are working as quickly as they can. — Nashville Electric (@NESpower) December 31, 2017