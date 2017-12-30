Woman paralyzed by drunk driver wants New Year's revelers to plan ahead

Phaedra Marriott-Olsen was hit head on by a drunk driver in 1996. The accident left her paralyzed from the waist down. (WSMV)

Tens of thousands of people are expected to ring in the New Year in Music City.

Many will be heading to parties or just a night out. If so, you should have a plan in place to avoid drinking and driving.

During last year's New Year's holiday weekend, five people were killed in five crashes on Tennessee roads. Alcohol was involved in two of the traffic deaths.

Phaedra Marriott-Olsen was hit head-on by a drunk driver in 1996. The accident left her paralyzed from the waist down.

“I do remember headlights coming at me,” she said. “I remember screaming. That's the last thing I remember.”

She continued "I am reminded every single day of a decision a drunk driver made, because I have to look at the scars on my body and be reminded. I have to have those extra challenges of getting in and out of a car or even a simple task of getting dressed every day.”

Now, Marriott-Olsen is the state director of Mother's Against Drunk Driving (MADD).

“Drunk driving can affect any and everyone,” she states.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, each day, nearly 30 people in the United States die in alcohol related crashes. That equals one person every 50 minutes.

The holidays account for most drunk driving fatalities.

“So, it's so important during this time of year when you know there's going to be a lot of drinking and alcohol parties that you plan ahead. Don't wait until you get there and decide, 'I've had too many.' Don't do that,” said Marriott-Olsen.

Between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Eve in 2016, there were nearly 900 drunk driving fatalities across the country, accounting for 26 percent of all traffic deaths.

“Ask people you're going to be with-- who is your ride home? How are you going to get home? Encourage those you're with to have a plan before the alcohol has ever started,” she said.

Tennessee state troopers will have a heavy presence in all 95 counties. THP will be making tavern checks and setting up checkpoints during the holiday weekend.