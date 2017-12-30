Feds: Up to $5K reward each in 2 Tennessee gun dealer thefts - WSMV News 4

Feds: Up to $5K reward each in 2 Tennessee gun dealer thefts

DICKSON, Tenn. (AP) - Federal officials say two rewards up to $5,000 each are available for information about guns stolen from two Tennessee firearm dealers.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives says about 31 guns were stolen from Double Tap Tactical in Clarksville on Christmas.

The bureau says approximately 19 guns were stolen from Golden Eagle Pawn in Dickson on Dec. 19.

For each case, the bureau is offering up to $2,500 to be matched by the National Shooting Sports Foundation for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

The rewards are part of a larger national cooperative between the bureau and the foundation to help solve cases involving guns stolen from federally licensed dealers.

