Security guard discharges weapon during alleged robbery

Police responded to a robbery at 707 19th Ave North where shots were fired at 12:01 a.m. Saturday.

The victim of the robbery was a woman who just got off work as a security guard at the above location. She told police she had just ended her shift when two armed suspects demanded her property. She retrieved a handgun from her car and fired at the suspects.

Police say the suspects ran away on foot. It is unclear if they successfully robbed the woman.

The victim says she was not injured, but that she wouldn't be able to identify the suspects. Police did, however, find a small amount of blood on the scene.

Authorities then called local hospitals to see if anyone had checked in with a gunshot wound, and minutes later a male arrived to Vanderbilt with non-life threatening gunshot wounds to his hand.

The man said he had no knowledge of the robbery. CSI is investigating the scene.

