Teenager suffers serious injuries after North Nashville shooting - WSMV News 4

Teenager suffers serious injuries after North Nashville shooting

Posted: Updated:
Police are searching a wooded area on Patton Hill Rd. (WSMV) Police are searching a wooded area on Patton Hill Rd. (WSMV)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Police confirmed that a 17-year-old black male was shot near 3928 Patton Hill Road around 4:15 a.m. Saturday.

The victim was shot in the woods near Patton Hill Road and ran to the aforementioned address for help. The Nashville Fired Department responded to the scene and took the victim to Vanderbilt with serious injuries, including a gunshot wound to the stomach and leg.

Police have not confirmed the identity or description of any suspects, but said that they are investigating a black sedan that fled the area following the shooting.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.