Teenager suffers serious injuries after North Nashville shooting

Police confirmed that a 17-year-old black male was shot near 3928 Patton Hill Road around 4:15 a.m. Saturday.

The victim was shot in the woods near Patton Hill Road and ran to the aforementioned address for help. The Nashville Fired Department responded to the scene and took the victim to Vanderbilt with serious injuries, including a gunshot wound to the stomach and leg.

Police have not confirmed the identity or description of any suspects, but said that they are investigating a black sedan that fled the area following the shooting.

