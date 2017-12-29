Serious crash shuts down part of Nolensville Road

Part of Nolensville Road in south Nashville was closed Friday night due to a crash with serious injuries.

Police said just after 7:30 p.m., a truck traveling on Nolensville Road near Elysian Fields crossed into oncoming traffic and hit another vehicle head on.

The driver of the truck and three other people in the car were transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Northbound Nolensville Road is currently closed between Elysian Fields and Zoo Road while investigators are on the scene.

Police said the driver of the truck was seriously injured.

