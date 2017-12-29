Thousands to brave cold to ring in 2018 in Nashville - WSMV News 4

Thousands to brave cold to ring in 2018 in Nashville

Posted: Updated:
Thousands of people will brave the cold to welcome 2018 in Nashville. (WSMV) Thousands of people will brave the cold to welcome 2018 in Nashville. (WSMV)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

It’s a busy weekend in downtown Nashville, and many of the events are taking place outside.

With as many as 150,000 people expected for New Year’s Eve, some people could be spending hours in frigid temperatures.

Before that, the Titans taken on the Jaguars at Nissan Stadium for a spot in the playoffs. At kickoff, the temperature could be in the mid-20s.

At Bicentennial Mall, a star-studded lineup and musical note drop will head ring in 2018.

When the clock strikes midnight, the wind chill is expected to be in the single digits.

For some tourists, the cold is a shock to the system.

“We flew in from Puerto Rico this morning, so it was 80 degrees at home,” one tourist told News 4.

Nashville city officials say they are ready. They will have extra heaters and tented areas where people can get away from the cold. They will also be handing out 5,000 hand warmers.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.