Hundreds of Metro police officers will be in downtown Nashville and the Bicentennial Mall on New Year’s Eve for the city’s annual celebration.

Past events on New Year's Eve in Nashville have drawn massive crowds. (WSMV file)

Volunteers with the Davidson County Sheriff's Office will be offering up free sober rides on New Year's Eve again this year.

Metro police are increasing security in downtown Nashville over the next four days for the events leading to the New Year.

It won't be long until the note drops and 2018 arrives in Nashville. Officials expect 150,000 people to be part of the celebration downtown.

More than 100,000 people are expected to ring in the New Year in Nashville. (WSMV)

People headed downtown for New Year's Eve weigh options for sober ride home

Thousands to brave cold to ring in 2018 in Nashville

Thousands of people will brave the cold to welcome 2018 in Nashville. (WSMV)

It’s a busy weekend in downtown Nashville, and many of the events are taking place outside.

With as many as 150,000 people expected for New Year’s Eve, some people could be spending hours in frigid temperatures.

Before that, the Titans taken on the Jaguars at Nissan Stadium for a spot in the playoffs. At kickoff, the temperature could be in the mid-20s.

At Bicentennial Mall, a star-studded lineup and musical note drop will head ring in 2018.

When the clock strikes midnight, the wind chill is expected to be in the single digits.

For some tourists, the cold is a shock to the system.

“We flew in from Puerto Rico this morning, so it was 80 degrees at home,” one tourist told News 4.

Nashville city officials say they are ready. They will have extra heaters and tented areas where people can get away from the cold. They will also be handing out 5,000 hand warmers.

