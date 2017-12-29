Titans QB Mariota hopes for first playoff appearance

It’s been anything but the season the Titans expected in year three from their franchise quarterback.

Entering Sunday’s win-and-in game, Marcus Mariota has thrown for more interceptions (15) than touchdowns (12).

It’s a step back for the former Heisman winner, but a win this Sunday could change how Mariota’s season is remembered.

“All I really care about is winning,” Mariota said Wednesday. “When it comes down to it, yes I would have liked to play better throughout the year. But, we have an opportunity. We have a chance to go in the playoffs and then get in the tournament. That’s all you really want to do.”

“You have to remember he's coming off a pretty significant injury from last year,” head coach Mike Mularkey said. “Then he got dinged up, he's had some things that have been dinged up this year. For the most part, been pretty pleased. …Would we like him better? Obviously, we all would.”

Sunday’s home game against Jacksonville will be Mariota’s first-ever regular season finale he’s been healthy enough to play in.

A win Sunday would give Tennessee their first playoff appearance since the 2008 season. The Titans can still make the playoffs with a loss if the Bills and Chargers lose Sunday as well.

