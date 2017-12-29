People headed downtown for New Year's Eve weigh options for sober ride home

Volunteers with the Davidson County Sheriff's Office will be offering up free sober rides on New Year's Eve again this year.

Volunteers with the Davidson County Sheriff's Office will be offering up free sober rides on New Year's Eve again this year.

Metro police are increasing security in downtown Nashville over the next four days for the events leading to the New Year.

Metro police are increasing security in downtown Nashville over the next four days for the events leading to the New Year.

More than 100,000 people are expected to ring in the New Year in Nashville. (WSMV)

It won't be long until the note drops and 2018 arrives in Nashville. Officials expect 150,000 people to be part of the celebration downtown.

Those planning on having a few drinks with the party are mapping out plans to safely get back to their homes or hotels.

"We live in Franklin, but we're still concerned about the travel down and back, still trying to figure that out," said Scott Ramey, standing downtown with wife Connie.

The two are planning to use Lyft after they attend the Jimmy Buffet concert on New Year's Eve.

A rep for Lyft told News 4:

Lyft's dynamic pricing allows us to maximize the number of safe rides available for passengers by incentivizing drivers to get on the road when demand is high. When the ride requests from passengers greatly outnumber available drivers on the road, our system will automatically turn on Prime Time. When Prime Time is in effect, passengers are alerted and required to confirm they accept the multiplier before requesting a ride.

A rep for Uber added rates will be highest between midnight and 3 a.m. Both companies said their passengers will be alerted of those higher rates before they confirm their request for a ride.

"Surge prices definitely come into effect when you do things on New Year's Eve or any of the holidays, but that's what you sign up for," said Nashville visitor John Beck.

"When you compare it to parking and all the hassle and sitting in traffic and all the other things, it's just part of doing business, I guess," Scott Ramey added.

The rep for Uber also suggested sharing a vehicle and using the split fare option in the app to divide the price among friends.

To avoid rates altogether, the Davidson County Sheriff's Department will have tents on Broadway and at Bicentennial Mall for their yearly ride home service. There are no reservations and all rides through this must go to the hotel or the home of the person requesting the ride.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.