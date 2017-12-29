Titans hope to repeat success against Jaguars early in season

The Titans have one blowout win this season, a 37-16 beat down in Jacksonville in September.

Tennessee would love to repeat that performance, but the newly crowned AFC South champion Jaguars are hardly the team the Titans once faced.

When you factor in that the Jags are coming off a surprising loss to the 49ers last Sunday, the Titans know Jacksonville would love nothing more than to spoil Tennessee’s playoff hopes for a second straight year.

"I feel like it's more of a sense of urgency around here in preparation to make sure we don't waste another opportunity to go to the playoffs," linebacker Avery Williamson said.

"We are very close to something that we've been working for, for a long time,” linebacker Derrick Morgan added. “Guys understand what is at stake. ... We have to take care of business."

A Tennessee win would give the Titans their first playoff appearance since the 2008 season. The Titans can still make the playoffs with a loss if the Bills and Chargers lose Sunday as well.

