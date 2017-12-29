20 years after closing, some Opryland rides live on

New surveillance video shows the moment bold thieves broke into a Midstate store and stole dozens of guns in less than a minute.More >>
New surveillance video shows the moment bold thieves broke into a Midstate store and stole dozens of guns in less than a minute.More >>
Police confirmed that a 17-year-old black male was shot near 3928 Patton Hill Road around 4:15 a.m. Saturday.More >>
Police confirmed that a 17-year-old black male was shot near 3928 Patton Hill Road around 4:15 a.m. Saturday.More >>
Police responded to a robbery at 707 19th Ave North where shots were fired at 12:01 a.m. Saturday. The victim of the robbery was a woman who just got off work as a security guard at the above location. She told police she had just ended her shift when two armed suspects demanded her property. She retrieved a handgun from her car and fired at the suspects.More >>
Police responded to a robbery at 707 19th Ave North where shots were fired at 12:01 a.m. Saturday. The victim of the robbery was a woman who just got off work as a security guard at the above location. She told police she had just ended her shift when two armed suspects demanded her property. She retrieved a handgun from her car and fired at the suspects.More >>
The two people killed in a head-on crash Friday morning in Perry County have been identified.More >>
The two people killed in a head-on crash Friday morning in Perry County have been identified.More >>
Part of Nolensville Road in south Nashville was closed Friday night due to a crash with serious injuries.More >>
Part of Nolensville Road in south Nashville was closed Friday night due to a crash with serious injuries.More >>
It’s a busy weekend in downtown Nashville, and many of the events are taking place outside.More >>
It’s a busy weekend in downtown Nashville, and many of the events are taking place outside.More >>
The deadly fire sparked just before 8 a.m. on Taylor Road in the Woodlawn area.More >>
The deadly fire sparked just before 8 a.m. on Taylor Road in the Woodlawn area.More >>
It won't be long until the note drops and 2018 arrives in Nashville. Officials expect 150,000 people to be part of the celebration downtown.More >>
It won't be long until the note drops and 2018 arrives in Nashville. Officials expect 150,000 people to be part of the celebration downtown.More >>
The Opryland USA theme park closed 20 years ago this Sunday. For those who grew up in Nashville, it was as much a part of their DNA as anything else. But those new to town might never know it existed.More >>
The Opryland USA theme park closed 20 years ago this Sunday. For those who grew up in Nashville, it was as much a part of their DNA as anything else. But those new to town might never know it existed.More >>
Metro police have arrested one of two men wanted in the deadly shooting of Louis Lisi outside a north Nashville convenience store last week.More >>
Metro police have arrested one of two men wanted in the deadly shooting of Louis Lisi outside a north Nashville convenience store last week.More >>
The Opryland USA theme park closed 20 years ago this Sunday. For those who grew up in Nashville, it was as much a part of their DNA as anything else. But those new to town might never know it existed.More >>
The Opryland USA theme park closed 20 years ago this Sunday. For those who grew up in Nashville, it was as much a part of their DNA as anything else. But those new to town might never know it existed.More >>
Stephen Perkins, 27, had each of the 110 bags individually wrapped and stored inside his intestines.More >>
Stephen Perkins, 27, had each of the 110 bags individually wrapped and stored inside his intestines.More >>
Two people have been arrested in the "horrific" murders of two women and two children in Troy, New York, Troy police said.More >>
Two people have been arrested in the "horrific" murders of two women and two children in Troy, New York, Troy police said.More >>
The two people killed in a head-on crash Friday morning in Perry County have been identified.More >>
The two people killed in a head-on crash Friday morning in Perry County have been identified.More >>
The Times Square restaurant opened by Food Network star, Guy Fieri, is calling it quits. Guy's American Kitchen and Bar in New York is closing on December 31.More >>
The Times Square restaurant opened by Food Network star, Guy Fieri, is calling it quits. Guy's American Kitchen and Bar in New York is closing on December 31.More >>
The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous pageMore >>
Flu season is well underway across the United States.More >>
Flu season is well underway across the United States.More >>
Although Roger is shy, this fourth grader is hoping that someone will notice him and make him a part of their family.More >>
Although Roger is shy, this fourth grader is hoping that someone will notice him and make him a part of their family.More >>
Authorities say an intoxicated woman who was on a first date with a prominent lawyer caused at least $300,000 in damage to his art collection.More >>
Authorities say an intoxicated woman who was on a first date with a prominent lawyer caused at least $300,000 in damage to his art collection.More >>
Police and the FBI are investigating whether an argument over an online game prompted a prank call that led to a house where an officer shot and killed a Kansas man who apparently wasn't involved in the dispute.More >>
Police and the FBI are investigating whether an argument over an online game prompted a prank call that led to a house where an officer shot and killed a Kansas man who apparently wasn't involved in the dispute.More >>