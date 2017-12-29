1 arrested, another sought in deadly shooting outside north Nashville convenience store

Mardeus Phillips is still wanted by police (Source: Metro Nashville PD)

Metro police have arrested one of two men wanted in the deadly shooting of Louis Lisi outside a north Nashville convenience store last week.

Jamil Holloway, 23, was arrested Friday afternoon.

An arrest warrant has also been issued charging Mardeus Phillips, 24, with the murder of Lisi outside the Z-Mart convenience store at 26th Avenue North and Clarksville Pike on Dec. 21.

Police say Holloway and Phillips are both alleged to have been the gunmen in the shooting that also injured a security worker.

Anyone with information on Phillips’ whereabouts should call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

