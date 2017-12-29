2 killed in crash on U.S. 412 in Perry County identified

The two people killed in a head-on crash Friday morning in Perry County have been identified.

The crash happened around 9 a.m. on U.S. 412 near the Lewis County line.

According to Tennessee Highway Patrol, a Ford van was traveling west on the road when it crossed the center line into the eastbound lane. A Ford Focus heading east tried to avoid it by swerving into the westbound lane, but the van drove back into the westbound lane at the same time.

The two vehicles collided head-on in the westbound lane. The van came to rest on its driver side, and the Focus stopped in the westbound lane facing eastbound.

Both drivers were killed in the wreck. The driver of the van was identified as 37-year-old Damon C. Bunch, of Hohenwald. The driver of the Focus was 66-year-old Carmen Navarro, of Lobelville.

There was no sign of drug or alcohol involvement at the scene of the crash.

Alert ??: Fatal crash on US 412 in Perry County near the Lewis County Line. Use caution as you drive in the area. Multiple emergency workers and vehicles are on the scene. Road is shutdown. — THPLawrenceburg (@THPLawrencebur) December 29, 2017

