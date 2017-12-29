3 people killed in Montgomery County house fire

Several emergency crews have responded to the scene. (WSMV)

Three people were killed in the fire on Jim Taylor Road. (WSMV)

A fire took the lives of three people in Montgomery County Friday morning.

Firefighters believe it started in the center of the home. They aren’t sure if there were working smoke detectors after finding two of the victims in a bedroom.

“The house was fully involved with flames from one end to the other,” said Jerry Buchanan, the Montgomery County fire chief and EMA director.

Investigators said 72-year-old Lloyd Black, 70-year-old Zelda Dennis and their daughter 49-year-old Susan Black died in a house on Jim Taylor Road.

“It’s started in the center of the house where the wood stove is located,” Buchanan said. “I’m not saying the wood stove started the fire, but that was the area it started in, in the center of the house where the wood stove is located at.”

The couple’s son, grandson and other relatives are in shock and were comforted by Red Cross volunteers.

“That’s going to be hard. That’s hard to take,” said Foster Montgomery, a Red Cross volunteer.

While it was tragic day here, county officials said they want to remind residents to be careful with heat sources to prevent any more deaths.

“Any fireplaces or wood stoves, make sure the chimneys cleaned and the piping is in good shape,” Buchanan said.

Investigators said they don’t think the fire is suspicious.

