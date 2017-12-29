Law offices providing free Uber rides for New Year's Eve

If you're planning on celebrating New Year's Eve in Rutherford County, you may be able to snag a free Uber ride.

The Law Offices of John Day are providing complimentary rides to people in Murfreesboro and Rutherford County.

To take advantage of the program, you will need to register on their website. You will then be provided with a code that can be used for a free ride worth up to $25.

"Every single day in our law practice, we see the other end of what happens when people don't get a safe ride home. It's the old saying, 'A fence at the top of the hill is better than the ambulance at the bottom.' So, this New Year's Eve, we are going to build a fence," said attorney John Day.

The firm has paid $5,000 to cover between 200 and 250 rides. The program is first-come, first-served.

