Police investigating 2 shootings in Springfield

Police are working to identify the suspects in two shootings that happened in Springfield overnight.

In the first shooting, a man was shot in the hand during an attempted robbery on 15th Avenue West around 2:30 a.m. Friday.

The suspect allegedly went into a home and demanded money from the victim, who was shot while trying to shield himself. He was taken to Northcrest Hospital and was later transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Police initially released the name of a suspect in the shooting but now say the man is not accused in the incident.

The second shooting happened four blocks away around 2:45 a.m. The victim told police he was shot while he was walking along 20th Avenue West.

The man showed up to Northcrest Hospital with a gunshot wound to his hand. He was later transferred to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

It's not clear if the shooting incidents are related.

Anyone with information about either shooting is asked to call the Springfield Police Department 615-384-8422 or 615-382-6863.

