12 families displaced after overnight apartment fire in Antioch

Twelve families were forced out of their homes overnight after an apartment fire in Antioch.

A family of three woke up to see smoke filling their apartment on Bakertown Road.

The family ran from their apartment after realizing their HVAC unit was on fire. They called 911 and then warned their neighbors.

When firefighters arrived, they saw smoke coming from the roof. They quickly extinguished the flames and put holes in the roof to get the smoke out.

There is smoke and water damage to the apartment unit, but no one was injured.

The power to the building had to be cut off, so all of the building's other residents had to find somewhere else to stay.

The Red Cross is assisting all of the families.

