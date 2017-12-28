Sources: Deputy in Grundy Co. shooting is not state certified

Authorities have confirmed that a 20-year-old woman was shot during an incident involving police in Grundy County.

Multiple sources confirm to News 4 part-time Grundy County Deputy Mike Holmes fired a shot that may have struck 20-year-old Shelby Comer on Saturday evening.

Holmes was involved in a high-speed chase with 32-year-old Jacky Bean on Dec 23. According to Grundy County Sheriff Clint Shrum, after Bean pulled over the deputy got out of his car and Bean drove towards the deputy, who fired shots into the car. Thirty minutes later, authorities found Bean’s car in a ditch along B Mine Road. Comer was unresponsive in the passenger seat.

The TBI is leading the investigation into Comer’s death. TBI spokesperson Josh Devine told News 4 Thursday Comer suffered a single gunshot wound prior to her death. Devine would not say who fired the shot that struck her.

When reached by phone Thursday, Deputy Holmes, who is also the fire chief of Monteagle, TN, declined to comment. Sheriff Shrum said he “will not confirm or deny at this point” whether Holmes is the deputy who fired the shots into the car.

There are also questions about how much law enforcement training Deputy Holmes has received in the past. He works as a part-time deputy, meaning he is not required to be certified by the Tennessee Peace Officer Standards and Training, or P.O.S.T. commission.

Grundy County attorney Bill Rieder has not responded to News 4’s request for Holmes’ employment file.

Meanwhile, Comer’s funeral is planned for Friday in Altamont, TN. Her former beauty school instructor told News 4 her mysterious death has rocked their small community.

“She’s going to be put in the ground and it’s going to be hard to believe,” Cristie Fults said. “It’s going to be hard to see her and hard to let her go.”

