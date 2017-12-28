Metro police beef up downtown security ahead of busy weekend - WSMV News 4

Metro police beef up downtown security ahead of busy weekend

Metro police are increasing security in downtown Nashville over the next four days for the events leading to the New Year.

“You won’t be able to go half a block without seeing a police officer in any direction, from Korean Veterans all the way to Jefferson Street,” said Sgt. John Bourque, the special events coordinator with Metro Nashville Police Department.

Bourque said officers are working the Music City Bowl, sports games and the New Year’s Eve celebration at Bicentennial Mall this weekend.

Some will be watching for trouble and others will direct traffic.

“There are lots of police officers that you won’t see that will be in places that are able to see the venue and what’s going on and respond if needed,” Bourque said.

Metro police officers are using their patrol cars as barriers against vehicles, along with other safety measures to prevent someone from plowing into a crowd.

“This year at Third and Broadway for the Music City Bowl Fan Fair, we have the water barrier already in place. It’s filled with brine, not just regular water, so it doesn’t freeze over. There’s also a metal hydraulic cage to let emergency vehicles in,” Bourque said.

Police said the easiest way to keep yourself from being a target is by only bringing what need, like a credit card and ID.

“People will set their purses on a table and put a coat on it, and they think it’s hidden. Well, the bad guys know that women put purses under coats. So when they go slip into the place, they’re going to go look under your coat and they’re going to take your purse. So if you don’t need the purse, don’t bring it. Just bring absolutely what you need,” Bourque said.

There are lots of cameras downtown that police will monitor to keep visitors and residents safe.

