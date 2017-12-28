2 contractors injured in fire at Parthenon Towers

The fire happened at Parthenon Towers in Nashville. (WSMV)

The Nashville Fire Department was called to a reported fire at the Parthenon Towers apartments Thursday evening.

Fire officials said two contractors were working on an electrical panel when it exploded. They were both transported to the hospital.

One victim was in critical condition while the other was in non-critical condition.

