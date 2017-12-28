Police: Shots fired as officers responded to domestic dispute at Murfreesboro apartment

Murfreesboro police are investigating after shots were fired as police were responding to a reported domestic incident on Thursday afternoon.

It happened around 2 p.m. at an apartment in the 1000 block of Gunnerson Avenue. When officers arrived at the scene, a man inside the apartment opened fire.

Investigators said the initial call was a domestic dispute between a woman at the apartment and her boyfriend. The boyfriend had left before officers arrived. The man inside the apartment mistook the officers for the boyfriend and fired shots.

No one was injured. Police said two women, two men and two infants live at the apartment.

The man who fired the shots is being questioned. The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.