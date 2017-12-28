Police search for missing 82-year-old woman - WSMV News 4

Police search for missing 82-year-old woman

Posted: Updated:
Joan Haynes was last seen in Murfreesboro on Dec. 27. (Source: Metro Nashville PD) Joan Haynes was last seen in Murfreesboro on Dec. 27. (Source: Metro Nashville PD)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Metro police are asking for the public’s help in finding an 82-year-old woman who was last seen in Murfreesboro on Wednesday afternoon.

Joan Haynes has not yet returned to her daughter’s Antioch home.

Police said Haynes worked at a home on Sawyer Drive in Murfreesboro on Wednesday and left around 3 p.m. She was driving a 2007 white Ford Taurus sedan with Tennessee license plate number 6DS24. The car reportedly has numerous dents.

Haynes’ daughter said her mother would usually travel from Murfreesboro to a family property in Readyville, Cannon County, to check the mail before returning to Antioch.

Haynes is 5’4” tall, with dark hair and glasses. She was last seen wearing a tan hooded jacket, tan pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information on Haynes’ whereabouts should call 615-862-8600 or their local police department.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.