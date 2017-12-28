Police search for missing 82-year-old woman

Joan Haynes was last seen in Murfreesboro on Dec. 27. (Source: Metro Nashville PD)

Metro police are asking for the public’s help in finding an 82-year-old woman who was last seen in Murfreesboro on Wednesday afternoon.

Joan Haynes has not yet returned to her daughter’s Antioch home.

Police said Haynes worked at a home on Sawyer Drive in Murfreesboro on Wednesday and left around 3 p.m. She was driving a 2007 white Ford Taurus sedan with Tennessee license plate number 6DS24. The car reportedly has numerous dents.

Haynes’ daughter said her mother would usually travel from Murfreesboro to a family property in Readyville, Cannon County, to check the mail before returning to Antioch.

Haynes is 5’4” tall, with dark hair and glasses. She was last seen wearing a tan hooded jacket, tan pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information on Haynes’ whereabouts should call 615-862-8600 or their local police department.

