Lawrence McKinney applies for $1 million payment after exoneration

A man wrongfully imprisoned for more than three decades is now asking the state for $1 million.

Lawrence McKinney was released in 2009 and cleared through DNA evidence after being convicted of rape and burglary in 1978 in Memphis.

McKinney was exonerated by Gov. Bill Haslam last Wednesday, giving him the chance to go after the $1 million payment, the most the state allows.

McKinney’s lawyers think he will be awarded the money sometime next year.

The $1 million payment is the equivalent of being paid $86 a day for each day he sat in a jail cell for more than 31 years.

