Man dies after being punched by security worker outside bar

Lamar Clay (Source: Metro Nashville PD) Lamar Clay (Source: Metro Nashville PD)
Shamar Davis died on Christmas night. (Source: Metro Nashville PD) Shamar Davis died on Christmas night. (Source: Metro Nashville PD)
A man who was punched in the face by a security worker while on the ground outside a Nashville bar in October died at a local hospital on Christmas night.

Police say the death of Shamar Davis, 20, is being classified as a homicide.

Investigators say Davis was being escorted out of Jazzy’s Restaurant and Lounge on Hampton Street during the early morning hours of Oct. 15 when he punched a security worker in the face and was thrown to the ground.

Lamar Clay, 31, allegedly jumped on top of Davis while he was down and punched him in the face. Davis suffered a head injury and died more than two months later.

Clay was arrested on Nov. 17 and charged with attempted criminal homicide. He is currently free on bond.

Detectives will be discussing upgrading the charge with the district attorney’s office.

