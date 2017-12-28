Man, teen girl charged in shooting, attempted robbery

Metro police have arrested a man and a teenage girl accused in the shooting of a man during an attempted robbery outside his auto repair business.

Arnold Marks II, 19, and a 15-year-old girl were taken into custody late Wednesday night at the girl’s home on Hamilton Avenue.

Marks is charged with attempted especially aggravated robbery and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. He is being held on a $52,000 bond.

The 15-year-old is charged with attempted especially aggravated robbery.

Police said Guillerino Ruano was shot outside Ruano Auto Repair on Ezell Pike around 11 p.m. on Dec. 19. Ruano said as he was driving to the shop that night, he noticed a vehicle following him near the intersection of Harding Place and Antioch Pike.

When he got out of the car, Ruano said the 15-year-old girl yelled for him to come over. When he did, Marks allegedly demanded his belongings and shot him in the back.

Police said marks and the girl refused to give statements to detectives on Wednesday night.

