Police ID 2 persons of interest in north Nashville murder

Jamil Holloway, L, Mardeus Phillips Jr., C, and a third person of interest, R, are wanted for questioning in the shooting. (Source: Metro Nashville PD) Jamil Holloway, L, Mardeus Phillips Jr., C, and a third person of interest, R, are wanted for questioning in the shooting. (Source: Metro Nashville PD)
Detectives have identified two of the three men wanted for questioning in a fatal shooting outside a north Nashville convenience store last week.

Louis Lisi was murdered at the Z-Mart on 26th Avenue North and Clarksville Pike last Thursday.

Investigators say 24-year-old Mardeus Phillips Jr. and 23-year-old Jamil Holloway were in the store before the shooting and may have information about the incident.

Phillips and Holloway have not yet been located. A third person who was with the two men inside the market has not yet been identified.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts should call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Investigators say Lisi was in a trailer outside the store and was reportedly operating a gambling game. William Fox, 64, was in a car near the trailer and was acting as security for Lisi.

Two gunmen approached Lisi and Fox at 8:20 p.m. and opened fire. Lisi later died at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Fox was treated and released from Vanderbilt.

Police believe the gunmen had a prior interaction with Lisi and Fox earlier in the evening.

